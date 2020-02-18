Apollon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Apollon has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $5,783.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048658 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

