Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 890 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta to a reduce rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 900.36 ($11.84).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 858.40 ($11.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 899.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 885.65. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

