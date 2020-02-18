Analyzing UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) & SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR N/A N/A N/A UNICHARM CORP/S 8.04% 11.08% 6.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A UNICHARM CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UNICHARM CORP/S has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR $20.89 billion 0.32 $1.06 billion $3.25 6.29 UNICHARM CORP/S $6.26 billion 3.34 $558.30 million $0.18 39.11

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than UNICHARM CORP/S. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UNICHARM CORP/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. UNICHARM CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UNICHARM CORP/S pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UNICHARM CORP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR beats UNICHARM CORP/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy-efficient products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides optical films for liquid crystal displays; color resists, photoresists, and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; compound semiconductors for devices, including antenna switches and amplifiers of cell phones and smartphones; and aluminum sputtering targets for semiconductor chips' wiring. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, household and public hygiene insecticides, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electrical power and steam; provides services for the design, engineering, and construction management of chemical plants, as well as transport and warehousing services; and conducts materials and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

UNICHARM CORP/S Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc.; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; nursing care products, such as tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products; and masks. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

