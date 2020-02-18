Analyzing LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & Graham (NYSE:GHC)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get LAIX alerts:

This table compares LAIX and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98% Graham 8.35% 6.88% 4.00%

This table compares LAIX and Graham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million 2.44 -$70.99 million ($2.79) -1.69 Graham $2.70 billion 1.06 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Risk and Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LAIX and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 2 0 0 0 1.00 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

LAIX presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential downside of 40.68%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than Graham.

Summary

Graham beats LAIX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com Website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; and pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products, as well as develops cybersecurity training and workforce development education programs. The company also offers power charging and data systems; industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions; and electrical components and assemblies. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.