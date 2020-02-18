Analysts Set PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) PT at $22.00

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 1,681,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,773. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

