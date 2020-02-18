Analysts Set IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT at $1.25

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,456.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,649 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $8,497,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,525. The company has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.19. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.