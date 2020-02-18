Analysts Set INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $18.00

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 6,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

