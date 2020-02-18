Analysts Set Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) PT at $160.83

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $334,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Gartner has a 52 week low of $124.77 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

