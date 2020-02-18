Analysts Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) PT at $15.00

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ERII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $119,330.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,200.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,240 shares of company stock worth $1,808,863 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

