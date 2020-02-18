Analysts Set Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $49.90

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 1,757,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after buying an additional 243,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after buying an additional 1,143,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after buying an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

