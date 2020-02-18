Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $82.38

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 43,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,242. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.