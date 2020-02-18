Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $416.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.50 million. Lumentum reported sales of $432.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,916. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lumentum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. 1,501,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,606. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,087.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

