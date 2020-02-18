Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post sales of $178.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $176.60 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $168.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $729.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $765.78 million, with estimates ranging from $729.87 million to $811.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,892. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.36, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

