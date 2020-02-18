Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,590,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $168.07 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

