Analysts Expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Amc Networks posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $9.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amc Networks.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. 10,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks during the third quarter worth $294,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 33.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

