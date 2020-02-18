Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Westrock posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. 1,268,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

