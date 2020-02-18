Analysts Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. L Brands posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of LB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.11. 4,972,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,993. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

