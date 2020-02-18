Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 631,784 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.