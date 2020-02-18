Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,756. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

