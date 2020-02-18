AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:COLD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 237.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52.
About AmeriCold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.