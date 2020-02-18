AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,763,000 after buying an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558,058 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,845,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 237.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

