American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 144.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.98. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

