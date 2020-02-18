Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.16

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.85, with a volume of 2453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

