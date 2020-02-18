Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $16.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,944.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,821.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.