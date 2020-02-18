Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

AMRN opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.08. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amarin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 9,893.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

