Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,639,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $125.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

