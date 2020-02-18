AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.61

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 102704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

