Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives $665.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $825.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $807.93 and a 200 day moving average of $779.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $600.23 and a 12 month high of $829.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

