Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.71.

NYSE:BABA opened at $219.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

