Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $21.89. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 1,334,900 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

