Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $13.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

