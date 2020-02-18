Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.18 ($13.00).

AF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EPA AF traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €9.70 ($11.28). 2,470,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.88.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

