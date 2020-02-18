Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on A. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. 2,868,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

