Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.41 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002166 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Radar Relay, HitBTC and OTCBTC. Aeternity has a market cap of $64.41 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 347,488,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,667,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance, BitMart, OOOBTC, OKEx, IDAX, Zebpay, Crex24, HADAX, FCoin, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, BigONE, Kyber Network, Koinex, CoinBene, HitBTC, OTCBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

