Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc acquired 23,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $258,458.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 126,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,216.41. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 330,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,117. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

