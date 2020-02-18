Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,793 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,330,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,755,000 after purchasing an additional 611,821 shares in the last quarter. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,780,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 238,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,239. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

