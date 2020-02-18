Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Adobe by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $379.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

