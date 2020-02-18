Adelphoi Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $194,532.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.03063570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00154365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

