Absolute Reaches Market Cap of $22,517.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Absolute has a market capitalization of $22,517.00 and approximately $2,527.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

