Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.55

Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.55 and last traded at C$19.88, with a volume of 1037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.22.

The company has a market cap of $253.19 million and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.45.

About Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

