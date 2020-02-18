Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $634.15

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.15 and traded as low as $618.50. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 3,396 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 633.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 605.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

