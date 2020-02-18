Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.95. Abacus Property Group shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1,665,978 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.89.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

