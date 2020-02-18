AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after buying an additional 506,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAON by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

