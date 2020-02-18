967,177 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 967,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,789,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes A GE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

