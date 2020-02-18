$90.99 Million in Sales Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $90.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $90.97 million. Lovesac posted sales of $64.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $232.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.24 million, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $301.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Lovesac stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 210,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,208. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $159.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $407,170.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 14,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 53.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

