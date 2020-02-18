888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, 33,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 563% from the average session volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

