800 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $255.98. 111,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.18 and a 200 day moving average of $258.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

