77,402 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 5,405,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.