690 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. 4,251,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349,227. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

