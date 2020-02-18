$537.59 Million in Sales Expected for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will report $537.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.08 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CY. Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

CY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 1,967,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after buying an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 2,461,578 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $56,734,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 2,380,298 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $18,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.