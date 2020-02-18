4,568 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.